Hidden Valley waits for colder air

EUREKA, MO (KTVI) – The warm weather of this December has put a hold on early season snow-making and hence skiers and snowboarders will just have to wait at Hidden Valley in Wildwood.

General Manager Bill Brandes says his crews are ready to roll when Mother Nature is ready to roll. But right now, the slopes are greener than they are at during the heat of summer. That's because of the recent warm spell and plenty of fall rain.

That rain has also been beneficial to their water supply. The reservoirs they use to make snow are overflowing with fresh water...just waiting for the pumps to turn on.

At this point, only the deer are roaming the slopes, but Brandes knows that will change once the cold air arrives.

He says it will take 3 solid days of cold and dry with temperatures in the 20s or colder to get about a foot of snow down on the entire resort. Depending on conditions, they may decide to open only a portion of the resort until they can get enough snow made.

As of right now, they do plan to give the snow guns a test with the cold weather Friday night.

Last year they opened January 2nd, but Brandes is still hopeful they can get at least some runs open over the Christmas Holiday.