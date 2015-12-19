Man taken into custody in homicide on Alcott Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: A North St. Louis man has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of his mother.

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - St. Louis Police found a woman shot to death Saturday night behind a home in North St. Louis and arrested a suspect who may also be the victim’s son.

St. Louis Police say witnesses called around 6:45 pm for help after a shooting on Alcott Avenue near Theodore Avenue.

Medics found a woman shot several times and pronounced her dead on the scene. Police said she was in a car in the back of a house.

Investigators said witnesses report the victim may be the mother of the male suspect and were preparing to leave the home. Officers took that male into custody and evidence technicians found a semi-automatic pistol at the scene.