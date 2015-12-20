Fatal multi-car crash shuts down I-70 overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Interstate 70 is back open Sunday morning after being shutdown most of the night by a fatal multi-vehicle crash. The accident happened at around 11:30pm Saturday along eastbound I-70 near Union.

St. Louis Police say that the crash involved three vehicles, two of which left the scene before officers arrived. The driver of the other car was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if anyone in the other two cars was injured.

The highway was shut down for more than five hours while the crash was investigated the crash and the debris cleaned up.