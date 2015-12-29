Boulder rolls down hillside, hits man’s home in rural Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAMPSVILLE, IL (KTVI)- Officials are investigating after a 60 ton boulder rolled down a hillside and hit a man’s home in rural Illinois. It happened on December 26th in the small town of Kampsville, Illinois. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene Tuesday where it's still in place.

The home was occupied at the time but no one was injured. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says this weekend's storms caused the accident.

They posted images to their Facebook page with the caption, "Sheriff's Office investigates weather related damages.......and finds some very lucky people."

Kampsville is located on the west bank of the Illinois River.