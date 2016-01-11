Is this woman describing apartment fire the greatest news interview ever?

TULSA, Okla. — A fire at an apartment complex in Oklahoma on Sunday left more than 100 people without power. But it’s one of the residents who is making headlines for her animated interview that has gone viral.

In an interview with KOTV, Michelle Dobyne recounted how her family escaped the fire. Dobyne explained how a neighbor realized the building was on fire and she “bounced out.”

“My friend came to the door and she said… well I was on the phone cooking me and my baby some breakfast, and she said, ‘Hey, something is wrong — it’s poppin!’ I said ‘What!?’ She said ‘Yeah,’ I said ‘Nah!’ So the girl comes downstairs, she comes out of her apartment with her baby with no shoes on I said ‘Ah girl it’s cold outside!’ She said ‘Something ain’t right!’ I said ‘Aw man!’ and she said ‘Aw man, the building is on fire!’ I said ‘Nah, what?’ and I grabbed my three kids. We bounced out… ain’t gonna be in no fire, not today!”

The video has been watched over 14 million times in less than 24 hours.

No one was seriously injured in the apartment fire.

