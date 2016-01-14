× Body found near southeast Missouri river; autopsy planned

LESTERVILLE, MO. (AP)- An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death for a person whose body was found near the Black River in southeast Missouri.

KFVS-TV reports that the body was found Wednesday morning about 100 years from the river near Lesterville in an area that had been flooded in recent weeks. Authorities don’t know if the victim was male or female.

Heavy rains over three days in late December led to significant flooding in Missouri, Illinois and southern states. About two dozen deaths have been blamed on the floods.