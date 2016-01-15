Reward being offered for dog left to die by dumpster

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person who left a dog to die next to a dumpster.

Tasha was found next to a dumpster with sever emaciation. Members of Stray Rescue are now helping her recover and find a permanent home.

Randy Grim, founder of Stray Rescue, brought Tasha to the FOX 2 studio this morning with an update on her condition.

Stray Rescue will be running an promotional special through Monday, Jan. 18. The normal $100 adoption fee is being reduced to just $25.

Tasha will be available for adoption in one month after her recovery process is complete.

Anonymous calls can be made to Stray Rescue regarding Tasha's abuse by calling (314) 771-6121.

Stray Rescue:

Phone (314) 771-6121
Fax (314) 621-3109
http://www.strayrescue.org