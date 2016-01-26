Open house to discuss Coldwater Creek federal health assessment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI) - The efforts to document potential illnesses linked to Coldwater Creek continues Tuesday as federal investigators visit St. Louis County to talk to those who live and work near the creek.

Experts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed finding radioactive contamination near north county homes last year. They said nuclear waste had been kept near Lambert Airport during World War II and had leaked into the creek.

Many residents believe that’s increased their risk for cancer. More than 2,300 cases have been reported in the area.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry is hosting its second in a series of public open houses so residents can meet scientists and ask questions.

The Coldwater Creek public health assessment is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jamestown Bluff Branch of the St. Louis County Public Library, located at 4153 N. Highway 67.