ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - It's never too early to work on your golf game. This weekend is the 2016 St. Louis Golf Expo In St. Charles.

The expo is the largest consumer golf expo in the state of Missouri, with 100 exhibitors and over 7,000 attendees. Every attendee receives up to 15 free rounds of golf at the door

The three-day show runs Friday from 11am-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm at the St. Charles Convention Center. Tickets are $13 for golfers 13-59 years old, with seniors (60+) just $10, and kids 12 and under admitted free! Full details, including exhibitor lists, activities and more, are available online at STLGolfExpo.com.