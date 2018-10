× Infographic shows how much we spend on Valentine’s Day

Experts expect Americans to spend nearly $20 billion for Valentine’s Day, including $680 million on our pets.

It may be true that you can’t buy love, but over half of women surveyed say they would dump their man if they didn’t get a Valentine’s Day gift.

This article was provided by our partners at moneytips.com. More:

Financial Tips For Engaged Couples

5 Hidden Budget-Busters

When Not to Compare Prices