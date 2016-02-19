× DC mansion slayings: Suspect Darron Wint pleads not guilty

Darron Dellon Dennis Wint pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from the deaths of three people from a prominent Washington family and their housekeeper.

The plea was entered by his public defender, Natalie Lawson, during an arraignment Friday. Lawson declined to comment.

Wint was indicted Wednesday following an investigation that began after flames devoured the family’s $4.5 million mansion in one of the capital’s toniest neighborhoods.

Wint, 35, is charged with 20 felony counts, including first-degree murder while armed, burglary, kidnapping, extortion, arson, and theft, according to federal prosecutors. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Investigators found the remains of Savvas, Amy and Philip Savopoulos and housekeeper Veralicia Fernandez last May inside the charred home, which is located in northwest Washington near a number of embassies and Vice President Joe Biden’s residence.

Police arrested Wint the next week after his DNA was allegedly found on a pizza crust at the scene, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Forensic analysis also matched traces of blood on Wint’s shoe to at least one of the murder victims, two law enforcement officials said.

The indictment returned by the grand jury does not detail the evidence against the suspect, who is also known as Daron Dylon Wint.

It says Savvas and Amy Savopoulos and their housekeeper were beaten with a baseball bat and stabbed.

Philip, their 10-year-old son, was stabbed and burned, according to the indictment.

Wint is also accused of setting fire to the Savopoulos family’s home.

While authorities haven’t ruled out others being involved, Wint is the only suspect they’ve identified in the killings.