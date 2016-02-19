Man gets 30 years in prison in fatal shooting of girl, 15

ST. LOUIS (AP)- A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 32-year-old Jason L. Hughley was sentenced for the June 2007 killing of Shaneka Spraggins. He was found guilty of second-degree murder.

Authorities say Spraggins was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting while on the porch of a friend’s house. According to police, the teen was an unintended target of a retaliatory shooting among gang members.