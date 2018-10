Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLSTADT, IL (KTVI)- Volunteer firefighters responded to a home and business fire Monday morning near Millstadt, Illinois.

The first fire began at a house located in the 6800 block of State Route 163. Officials say it is a total loss. The second blaze destroyed the Kountry Korners Bar Restaurant located at 5866 Floraville Road.

No one was injured in either incident.

Both fires are still under investigation.