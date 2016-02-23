× Text messages show Collinsville clerk’s city credit card use

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ Text messages from a former Collinsville city clerk who allegedly used a municipal credit card for personal purchases include a plea to the city finance director to “act like u never saw it.”

The request from former clerk Cheryl Brombolich to Collinsville finance director Tamara Amman is included in public records a Madison County judge ordered released in response to a Belleville News-Democrat lawsuit.

The documents show that Brombolich had charged personal items to a tax-free city account at least 20 times over the previous decade and was twice warned about her actions.

City officials say Brombolich repaid the money. She was elected to the Collinsville City Council in April 2015, seven months after resigning as clerk and city operations director while on administrative leave.

___

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat