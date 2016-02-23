Travel manners to follow on your next vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KTVI) - Spring break is coming up, and many families are planning their vacations. During their trips, nobody wants to be "that family"; where their children run amok or get restless on long road trips or boring layovers.

Melenie Broyles with Etiquette Saint Louis has tips to keep your family and other passengers happy so you can start your vacation right.

Tips:

1. Communicate expectations up front.

2. If you are the host- communicate rules and expectations up front.

3. Bring emergency snacks in case there is not something you love to snack on.

4. Bring a gift, pay for a meal, buy some groceries.

5. Be agreeable. Do not insist on a certain seat, music type, food stop etc.

6. If using iPad, or phone bring chargers, ear phones and do not disturb others.

7. If you come with one family, you stay with that family. Looking for a better option once you are there is not polite or okay in any way.

Be a gracious guest and a gracious host.