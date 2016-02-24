First responders seeing increased number of K2 cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - Paramedics with the St. Louis Fire Department Emergency Medical Service are responding to an increase in the number of K2 cases. They are picking up users of the synthetic drugs all over the city from clubs, on the streets and at their homes and rushing them to local hospitals. The drugs, cheap and available at gas stations and convenience stores are sprayed with harmful chemicals that can cause strokes, brain injuries, kidney failure and even death.