First responders seeing increased number of K2 cases

Posted 12:34 am, February 24, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(KPLR) - Paramedics with the St. Louis Fire Department Emergency Medical Service are responding to an increase in the number of K2 cases. They are picking up users of the synthetic drugs all over the city from clubs, on the streets and at their homes and rushing them to local hospitals. The drugs, cheap and available at gas stations and convenience stores are sprayed with harmful chemicals that can cause strokes, brain injuries, kidney failure and even death.