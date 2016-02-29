‘Incident’ between drivers shuts down Fairview Heights Metro train service

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KTVI) – Light rail service at the Fairview Heights MetroLink Station was suspended for an incident at Highway 50 and Highway 157. Police had much of the area on lock-down for an incident between drivers.

Police officers have surrounded two white vehicle in the area. It appears that are holes in the front and rear windows of one of the cars. Officers had all of the doors open in the other sedan. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a hammer was added to an evidence bag.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that two suspects are now in custody. Police tell the News-Democrat that no shots were fired during the incident.

Metro says that service to the station has resumed.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.