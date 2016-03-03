‘Tenacious Eats’ presents a tribute to David Bowie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The music world lost a genius when David Bowie passed away in January. He died just two days after his 69th birthday and the release his final album. Fans are still mourning his death and this weekend there's a St. Louis event to honor the rock star with dinner and a movie.

Chef Liz Schuster from Tenacious Eats presents a tribute this Saturday with the film, "Labyrinth."

Former Scottish Arms Chef Liz Schuster is launching a new interactive dining venture, Tenacious Eats, which she says combines the, "Two art forms that I love:" food and film. She is making chicken with sambal and melon mosaic.

More information:

Tenacious Eats Presents "Labyrinth"

Sat March 5

Doors Open At 4:30Pm With Preshow Entertainment

5700 Leona Street

$85 Per Person With A Portion Of The Proceeds Benefitting Food Outreach

Tenaciouseats.Com

Recipe for Fiery-Gang Glaze:

1 cup Banana Ketchup

1 cup Jamaican Ginger Beer

1/4 cup Soy Sauce

1/2 cup Brown Sugar, Packed

2 Tbls Sambal eleek

2 tsp Fish Sauce

1Tbls Fresh Ginger, Ground

1tsp White Pepper

Zest of 2 Limes

Method:

Mix all ingredients together until brown sugar dissolves.

Toss with Chicken Drummies after fried or Baked.

Yield approx. 20 drummies