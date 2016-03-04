× Group raises concerns about assistant professor’s firing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A national association is warning University of Missouri officials of a possible investigation into the firing of an assistant professor over her role in student protests.

The American Association of University Professors said in a letter Thursday that Melissa Click’s firing is “a matter of basic concern” for the academic-freedom focused organization.

Top university administrators announced Click’s ouster last month, citing her run-ins with police during October protests and with two student journalists weeks later on the Columbia campus.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the school’s interim chancellor, Hank Foley, responded that curators had treated Click fairly and gave her a chance to respond. He described the situation as “uniquely challenging” and said there was no intention of her firing setting a precedent in how faculty complaints are handled.

Information from: Columbia Missourian