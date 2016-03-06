× State: Missouri has first known case of Zika virus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ State health officials say a Missouri man who traveled to Haiti has the state’s first confirmed case of the Zika virus.

The department announced the case Friday but provided no other details.

Health officials say the virus is mainly transmitted by a specific type of mosquito and most people who get the disease have no symptoms.

Others with the Zika virus suffer from fever, rash, joint pain and pink eye.

Health officials are investigating whether the virus is linked to birth defects in the children of women who caught the virus while pregnant.