Shootings suspect said Uber app took him over

KALAMAZOO, Michigan (AP) _ A police report says the man charged with killing six people and wounding two others in southwestern Michigan told investigators he was being controlled by an Uber app through his cellphone.

Authorities say he carried out the shootings in between driving for Uber. According to the report released Monday, Jason Dalton said ``it feels like it is coming from the phone itself and he didn't know how to describe that.''

Dalton is charged with murder and attempted murder in the Kalamazoo-area shootings Feb. 20 outside an apartment complex, a restaurant and at a car lot.

Two people survived.

Police say in the report Dalton said ``he is not a killer and he knows that he has killed.''