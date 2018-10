Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- "Without family, there is no Empire."

That's right, EMPIRE returns March 30th on FOX! The biggest show on T.V. will air on Wednesday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central.

The infamous Jussie Smollett, also known as Jamal, joined Kim Hudson via satellite on FOX 2 News in the morning with more!