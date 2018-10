× Missouri statewide tornado drill takes place Thursday at 1:30pm

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The National Weather Service rescheduled Tuesday’s Missouri Statewide Tornado Drill for Thursday, March 17th. The change was due to the weather forecast for northeast Missouri calling for the potential for severe weather.

The drill will take place at 1:30 p.m.

For more information visit: http://www.weather.gov/lsx/severeweek