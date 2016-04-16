× Back to blue jeans: Illinois school district scraps uniforms

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (AP) _ Students in the southern Illinois town of Granite City will no longer be required to wear uniforms to school.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat (http://bit.ly/1SdL0at ), the local school board recently reversed a policy requiring uniforms.

That policy was put in place in 2009 and called for khakis and collared shirts.

Starting this fall students will be able to wear a wider variety of clothes, including jeans and T-shirts.

Superintendent Jim Greenwald said the uniform policy was sometimes needlessly strict. Some students were disciplined for wearing sweat shirts over polos, for instance.

And Greenwald said uniforms did little to help curb discipline issues or the bullying it was aimed at addressing.

Greenwald stressed the school still has a dress code.

Granite City is about 10 miles north of St. Louis.