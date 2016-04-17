Family makes plea for killer to step forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - St. Louis detectives continue to look for the killer after a mother of 5 was found gunned down in North St. Louis one year ago today. Police found 35-year-old Tameeka Brown shot to death in a vacant lot on Greer at Belt Avenue last year.

Saturday family members gathered to remember Brown and make a plea for the person responsible for the shooting to come forward

Police say Brown had multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness reported hearing gunshots, but did not see the shooter.

No suspects or motive has been identified.