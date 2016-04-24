× Missouri man draws 7 life terms for decades-old abuse

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) _ A 36-year-old southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to seven life terms for child abuse that authorities said began more than 20 years ago.

The Joplin Globe reports (http://j.mp/1SBAQ93 ) that Lawrence County Circuit Judge Jack Goodman sentenced Marcus G. Yoder to the concurrent life terms at a hearing Wednesday. Yoder pleaded guilty earlier to four counts of first-degree statutory rape and three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Prosecutor Don Trotter says the convictions pertain to the sexual abuse of two girls and two boys. He said some of the victims had been foster children.

A probable-cause affidavit said Yoder began molesting one girl in 1992 when he was about 12 and the victim was 6.