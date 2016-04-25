× Missouri producers reject creating state beef checkoff

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri beef producers have soundly rejected an effort to establish a $1 per head beef checkoff fee.

The Department of Agriculture announced Monday the proposal lost with nearly 75 percent of the beef producers who voted opposed and just over 25 percent in favor. The department said ballots were mailed to 8,480 Missouri beef producers and 6,568 valid ballots were returned.

The Missouri Beef Industry Council proposed the $1 fee, which would have been in addition to an existing $1 per head federal beef checkoff fee. Supporters said the revenue would be used to combat declining beef prices and to promote the health benefits of beef.

Opponents said the federal beef checkoff was a failed, outdated program and the state did not need to start a similar effort.