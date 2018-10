Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR HILL, MO (KTVI)- One person is dead after a fire in Jefferson County. It happened at the Cedar Hill Estates Mobile Home Park off of Highway 30.

Firefighters received the call around 4 a.m. Thursday. No one was else was injured.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.

Jefferson County Fire Units on the scene of a fatal mobile home fire in Cedar Hill. pic.twitter.com/63uTd9sN3u — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 12, 2016