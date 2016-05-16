American author discusses ‘My Holiday in North Korea’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Last week, western media was invited to North Korea to cover its first Worker's Party Congress in decades. It didn't take long for a BBC reporter to be kicked out of the country. His crime? He was accused of being disrespectful and speaking ill of North Korea.

Photographer and blogger Wendy Simmons can relate. Simmons, who’s traveled to places most people would never visit, went to North Korea in June 2014 and wrote a book about her experiences, “My Holiday in North Korea: The Funniest Worst Place on Earth.”