New Vietnam Memorial dedicated in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) - A new Vietnam Memorial was dedicated during Belleville’s Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning. The monument was the brainchild of Belleville Eagle Scout Neil Wegrzyn.

After a trip to Washington, D.C and a visit the Vietnam Memorial Wall there Wegrzyn decided he wanted to honor those from Belleville who lost their lives in Vietnam.

He made it his Eagle Scout project.

There are 15 names on the Belleville wall.

He says more could be added if he learns of others with ties to Belleville who died in Vietnam.