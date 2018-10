Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, MO (KTVI) - In Berkeley, residents say road racing resulted in a vehicle crashing into 6 other vehicles Saturday.

The accident happened in the 8000 block of January Avenue.

Residents tell News 11 a car filled with young men racing, sped down the street, lost control and crashed on the lawn of one home.

But before it crashed it hit as many as six other cars.

And residents say it's not the first time this has happened.