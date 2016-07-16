Multiple shootings make for a violent night in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Overnight Friday was the start of a violent weekend in St. Louis. Police responded to four back-to-back shootings early Saturday morning that left two people are dead.

Shots rang out all across north St. Louis and on the St. Louis riverfront.

In just an hour and a half police responded to four separate shootings starting at 2 am.

Officers responded to call for a shooting on the 5300 block of Theodosia where a man in his late 20`s had been shot in the head.

Officers found him unconscious and not breathing, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A half hour later officers responded to another shooting at Grand and Sullivan, just four miles from the previous shooting on Theodosia.

Officers discovered a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper extremities.

He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The next two shootings happened just 15 minutes apart starting at 3:15 am in the 1400 block of North 10th.

A man in his mid-20`s was shot in the leg and back. Another man was shot in the arm and chest on the riverfront on Leonor K. Sullivan.

Both of these victims were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Police don’t know if any of the shooting are related.

Investigations are continuing on all four shootings.