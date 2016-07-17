Inaugural Riverfront Marketplace brings vendors, food trucks, & crowds to Arch grounds

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - There is a lot of changes happening near the Arch; one of those being a new Riverfront Marketplace on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard.
The marketplace will be open every third weekend of the month from 10 am until 3 pm starting in July and running through October.
For two days vendors, food trucks and a Beirgarten will line the walkway of the riverfront.
This is all part of an effort to revitalize this area.
Vendors said the first weekend of the Riverfront Marketplace was a success.
