Inaugural Riverfront Marketplace brings vendors, food trucks, & crowds to Arch grounds

Posted 7:47 am, July 17, 2016
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - There is a lot of changes happening near the Arch; one of those being a new Riverfront Marketplace on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard.

The marketplace will be open every third weekend of the month from 10 am until 3 pm starting in July and running through October.

For two days vendors, food trucks and a Beirgarten will line the walkway of the riverfront.

This is all part of an effort to revitalize this area.

Vendors said the first weekend of the Riverfront Marketplace was a success.