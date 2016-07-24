Brush up on your cracking skills for Red Lobster’s Crabfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Red Lobster’s Crabfest is underway. The annual event offers customer a chance to sample a variety of crab and crab-centered dishes.

So how are your crab-cracking skills? Here are some steps to get you started. Pick a type of crab and get your crab cracker and cocktail fork ready. Separate the legs from the cluster. The bend each leg at the joints and remove the tendon, freeing up the meat. Break it in half, but don’t snap it all the way through. Take the shell off and pull the meat out. For the claw, use the cracker to loosen the shell, and grab the meat with your cocktail fork.

Website: Red Lobster Crabfest