Multiple people shot following overnight violence in North St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – It was a violent night in North St. Louis Saturday night when someone opened fired, leaving five people wounded.

Multiple shots were fired at a block party that left one man with a gunshot wound to the chest and four others with various injuries.

The shootings happened in the 5000 block on Kensington.

St. Louis police were called to the shooting just before 10:45 pm Saturday night.

Two patients were transported by EMS to the hospital, one with a graze wound to the arm, and the other with a gunshot wound to the leg. Both victims are listed in stable condition.

Two other victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicles. Both victims received minor injuries and are listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.