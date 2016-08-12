Brendan Dassey, featured in ‘Making a Murderer,’ has conviction overturned

MILWAUKEE — A federal judge in Milwaukee has overturned Brendan Dassey’s conviction.

He will be released within 90 days, unless the state decides to retry him, according to WITI.

Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey were convicted of murdering Teresa Halbach in 2005. They were featured in the show, “Making a Murderer.”

Avery is serving a life sentence — without the possibility of parole.

“Making a Murderer” debuted in December of 2015 and quickly gripped holiday binge-watchers.

It told the complicated story of Avery, who is serving a life sentence in Wisconsin after spending 18 years behind bars because of a wrongful conviction in a separate case. The show called into question his current conviction.

‘Making a Murderer’ is not unlike Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky’s three “Paradise Lost” documentaries, which explored the case of the West Memphis Three.

In that case, three teenagers were convicted of the murders of three young boys, but were later released. Their story was told in three films between 1996 and 2011.

This is a developing story.