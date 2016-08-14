× Forest Service firefighter dies battling Nevada wildfire

BAKER, Nev. (AP) _ Authorities say a Forest Service firefighter has died after being hit by a tree while battling a wildfire in Nevada.

Federal officials say Justin Beebe of Vermont was killed when the tree fell on him Saturday afternoon while his hotshot crew battled the blaze in the eastern part of the state. His age wasn’t immediately known.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and Great Basin National Park are expected to work on the investigation.

Beebe was in his first year as a member of the Lolo Hotshots based in Montana.

He was working on a fire that was sparked by lightning on Aug. 8. There are 434 people fighting the fire, which is now 59 percent contained.