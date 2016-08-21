Leake strong, Cardinals hit 4 homers to rout Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Mike Leake pitched seven strong innings and hit a two-run single and the St. Louis Cardinals homered four times Sunday to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-0.

Jedd Gyorko, Stephen Piscotty, Brandon Moss and Jeremy Hazelbaker went deep. The Cardinals had hit multiple home runs in nine straight games, tying a major league record, before failing to connect Saturday night in a 4-2 loss.

Jhonny Peralta added three hits as the Cardinals finished a 6-3 road trip. They remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Miami for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

The Cardinals got six extra-base hits to set a club record of 14 straight games with at least three extra-base hits.

Leake (9-9) gave up seven hits and struck out eight. Philadelphia had homered in 14 straight games before getting blanked by Leake and two relievers.

Vince Velasquez (8-6) fell to 0-4 with a 6.23 ERA in his last seven starts.