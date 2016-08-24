Dr. Morton Rinder, a cardiologist with St. Luke's Hospital, visits Fox 2 News in the Morning to talk about the study and what it means.
If parents live long, so do their children – Study
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Among teens, transgender males are most likely to attempt suicide, study says
-
Growing up with Alexa: A child’s relationship with Amazon’s voice assistant
-
Is fasting the fountain of youth?
-
Life expectancy drops in the US and the UK, rises in Australia, a new study finds
-
Women bear Alzheimer’s burden; researchers are trying to discover why
-
-
Jailed at 15 she dreamed of being a fashion designer. No trial and six years later, she’s still missing
-
PeaceFest seeks to curb violence in the City of St. Louis
-
Almost 1 in 11 students has vaped cannabis, report says
-
New study shows air pollution is bad for your brain
-
Understanding the importance of the fourth trimester care for new mothers
-
-
Exercise helps protect your brain from cognitive decline, study shows
-
Free National Teen Defensive Driving School comes to Gateway Motorsports Park
-
Why elephants have cracks in their skin