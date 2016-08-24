If parents live long, so do their children – Study

Are your parents at an advanced age? Chances are you'll live a longer life as well, according to a new study on life expectancy and aging.

Dr. Morton Rinder, a cardiologist with St. Luke's Hospital, visits Fox 2 News in the Morning to talk about the study and what it means.