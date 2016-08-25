IndyCar returning to St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL (KTVI) – For the first time in many years, IndyCar racing will be returning to the St. Louis area at Gateway Motorsports Park.

The last IndyCar race at Gateway took place in August 2003. The first major race at Gateway was an open wheel event, back in 1997.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Gateway will host the 17th race in the IndyCar Series starting next year.

The race is slated for August 26, 2017.

Gateway Motorsports Park, with a capacity of 40,000, features a one-and-a-quarter mile oval track.

Gateway will be one of two tracks next year to host events for IndyCar, NASCAR, and NHRA.