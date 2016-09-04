Baseball Hall of Fame Tour brings fans into the baseball experience

Posted 8:21 am, September 4, 2016, by , Updated at 08:25AM, September 4, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.


ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The Baseball Hall of Fame Tour is in St. Louis for one more week. It is a state-of-the-art traveling baseball experience that combines items from Cooperstown's collection, including the cap Stan Musial wore in his final game on September 29, 2016,  with cutting-edge technology that takes fan into the game.

If you have tickets to a Cardinals game, the Hall of Fame Tour is just $10 per person. Otherwise tickets range from $10 to $26. You’ll find the traveling museum in the parking lot of Ballpark Village, next to Busch Stadium.

Website: Baseball Hall of Fame Tour

Related stories