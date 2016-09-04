Baseball Hall of Fame Tour brings fans into the baseball experience

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The Baseball Hall of Fame Tour is in St. Louis for one more week. It is a state-of-the-art traveling baseball experience that combines items from Cooperstown's collection, including the cap Stan Musial wore in his final game on September 29, 2016, with cutting-edge technology that takes fan into the game.
If you have tickets to a Cardinals game, the Hall of Fame Tour is just $10 per person. Otherwise tickets range from $10 to $26. You’ll find the traveling museum in the parking lot of Ballpark Village, next to Busch Stadium.
Website: Baseball Hall of Fame Tour