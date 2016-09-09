Dr. Rachel Glik talks about anxiety, depression, panic attacks

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Dr. Rachel Glik is a “counselor for soul searchers” here to talk about roughly 13-percent of the adult population suffer from anxiety disorders, like panic, O.C.D. or phobias. It’s not something where a “cheer up” will fix it.

Dr. Glik talks about taking baby steps and some approaches to help cope with what someone may be going through.

If you would like to read Dr. Glik’s latest blog on this subject, check out http://www.drrachelglik.com/blog/overcoming-anxiety-disorders-and-depression