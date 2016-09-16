St. Louis works to end prostate cancer with ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Sept. 17th

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and the St. Louis community is doing its part to fight back against this disease. The Empowerment Network is partnering with ZERO to host the annual Prostate Cancer Run/Walk 5k this Saturday, September 17th, at 8 am in Creve Coeur Park.

The effects of prostate cancer are a harsh reality in the St. Louis community. About 1 in every 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. In St. Louis County, the incidence of prostate cancer is about 30% above Missouri’s average and almost 20% higher than the national average. The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk aims to end this statistic. All proceeds from the Run/Walk will go towards supporting research for new treatments, free prostate cancer testing, and educate men and families about prostate cancer.

This issue hits home for the team here at Fox 2. Six months ago, we lost Fox 2 photographer Steve Meyers to prostate cancer. For 12 years, Steve battled, never complained, and continually encouraged others to talk with their doctors about getting checked for this terrible disease. Steve’s son-in-law and 5k participant Doug Schoen along with ZERO Run/Walk Race Director Heather Eissler stopped by Fox 2 this morning to discuss the event and its tremendous impact on the community.

For more information on this event, please visit ZeroCancer.org.