Boil order issued for portions of Collinsville, IL
COLLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI)- Due to a major water main break, the City of Collinsville Water Department has issued a Boil Order for the following streets/addresses:
- St. Clair Avenue from South Morrison to Carl, including Wayne and LaVadna Ct.
- Arrowhead from Henry to Apache, including Dina, Southwood Trace, Woods End, Forest Southwind, and Braidwood
- Henry from Arrowhead to Lillian
Doors of affected addresses will be tagged. Water to be used for drinking and cooling should be brought to a full rolling boil for at least 5 minutes prior to use. Water should continue to be boiled until further notice from the city of Collinsville.
38.670327 -89.984548