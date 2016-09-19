× Boil order issued for portions of Collinsville, IL

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI)- Due to a major water main break, the City of Collinsville Water Department has issued a Boil Order for the following streets/addresses:

St. Clair Avenue from South Morrison to Carl, including Wayne and LaVadna Ct.

Arrowhead from Henry to Apache, including Dina, Southwood Trace, Woods End, Forest Southwind, and Braidwood

Henry from Arrowhead to Lillian

Doors of affected addresses will be tagged. Water to be used for drinking and cooling should be brought to a full rolling boil for at least 5 minutes prior to use. Water should continue to be boiled until further notice from the city of Collinsville.