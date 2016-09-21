Inspire Fashion Show raises money for United Way of Greater St. Louis

More than 100 volunteers from around St. Louis will walk the runway this Friday to raise money for United Way at the Inspire Fashion Show at Ameristar Casino’s Discovery Ballroom.

Kristine Swan, 2016 Monsanto United Way Chair, visits Fox 2 News in the Morning with models Cyndy Montgomery, Katie Adastra, Andrea Beyer, and Aster Beyene to promote the event. All proceeds of the event will benefit United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Inspire Fashion Show

Friday, September 23

Ameristar Casino in the Discovery Ballroom

7:00 p.m.

Tickets starting at $35