Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a plan to get people to vote

Square CEO Jack Dorsey wants to get you to the polls.

He tweeted Saturday that all U.S. retailers, shops and restaurants that use Square — Dorsey’s payment processing platform — will be able to add a link to their customers’ digital receipts to register to vote.

“We can’t let this be the first presidential election in 50 years without full protections for voters of color,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

In case you’re not familiar, Square is the company that Dorsey started after he co-founded Twitter in 2006. He is currently the CEO of both companies.

Dorsey is an avid tweeter, but he doesn’t typically speak out on politics.

But he has praised Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the distant past.

After she spoke about internet freedom and censorship in 2010 while she was Secretary of State, Dorsey tweeted some praise.

Dorsey did co-host a talk in 2015 about female entrepreneurship with Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, sponsored by the Clinton Global Initiative.