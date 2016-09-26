Lori Patterson getting down to the bottom of back pain

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Lori Patterson creator of the Boot Camp Challenge provides shows exercises that help strengthen the spine and help with back pain.

Lori Patterson knows the importance of strengthening your core especially when back problems are prevalent.

Patterson showed isometric stretches which requires no movement, but your muscles are tight and also isotonic stretches that require movement. If you have bad back issues, check out with your doctor before completing isotonic stretches.

The Boot Camp Challenge provides infinite exercises to best suit each persons needs.

For more exercises and stretches and to get involved with the Boot Camp Challenge, visit Bootcamp-Challenge.com