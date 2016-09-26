× Slay appoints new member to school district board

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A former St. Louis school board member has been appointed to a post on the Special Administrative Board that now oversees the district.

Mayor Francis Slay on Monday appointed Darnetta Clinkscale to the three-person board. She replaces Melanie Adams, who resigned earlier this month.

Clinkscale was elected as a reform candidate to the school board in 2003, with Slay’s backing. The board cut costs and closed schools, angering some voters, and she was not re-elected in 2006.

In 2007, the Missouri Board of Education revoked accreditation for St. Louis schools, citing financial struggles and poor test scores. The elected board was replaced by the three-person Special Administrative Board.

The district is now provisionally accredited, but the SAB continues to govern city schools.