This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- On this edition of Train With Mike Wayne, the fitness expert talks about dominate exercises to help avoid injured areas. To learn more visit: trainwithmikewayne.com Filed in: AM Show Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email