Cardinals miss playoffs for 1st time since 2010

Matt Carpenter homered to give the Redbirds a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning. Randal Grichuk keyed a six-run seventh-inning with a two-run double to lead the Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 at Busch Stadium.
But the Cardinals (86-76) were eliminated while still on the field when San Francisco (87-75) won their game earlier in the day.
St. Louis outfielder Matt Holliday was brought into the game momentarily to play left field in the ninth inning. He was given a standing ovation and taken out before the first pitch. The Cardinals announced Friday they plan to decline his 2017 option and allow him to become free agent.
Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was in the Cardinals locker room for their season ending comments.