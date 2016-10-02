Cardinals miss playoffs for 1st time since 2010

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cardinals did what they had to do on Sunday, win on the final day of the regular season, but it was not enough for St. Louis, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010. The reason, the Giants won their game over the Dodgers 7-1, giving them the second National League Wild Card playoff spot.

Matt Carpenter homered to give the Redbirds a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning. Randal Grichuk keyed a six-run seventh-inning with a two-run double to lead the Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 at Busch Stadium.

But the Cardinals (86-76) were eliminated while still on the field when San Francisco (87-75) won their game earlier in the day.

St. Louis outfielder Matt Holliday was brought into the game momentarily to play left field in the ninth inning. He was given a standing ovation and taken out before the first pitch. The Cardinals announced Friday they plan to decline his 2017 option and allow him to become free agent.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was in the Cardinals locker room for their season ending comments.